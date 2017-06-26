Language links 6/26: language names and gender-neutral titles

Every Monday, I share some of what I’ve been reading in the past week.
Names matter. And names of languages matter, too. Oh, and read the comments, for a change: there’s a great discussion between two scholars.
Merriam-Webster on the gender-neutral honorific Mx.
When you’re conducting survey research, question wording matters. A non-exhaustive list:
- You want to know if people support the electoral college as an institution
- You want to know what people think about licensing fees
- You want to know how many people support marriage equality
- You want to know what people think about health care
- And it’s not just surveys – the same principles apply for ballot measures, which is why their wording is so heavily contested
Related: a thoughtful explanation of how surveys work, and what “attitudes” really are.
