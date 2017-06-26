Language links 6/26: language names and gender-neutral titles

Every Monday, I share some of what I’ve been reading in the past week.

Names matter. And names of languages matter, too. Oh, and read the comments, for a change: there’s a great discussion between two scholars.

Merriam-Webster on the gender-neutral honorific Mx.

When you’re conducting survey research, question wording matters. A non-exhaustive list:

Related: a thoughtful explanation of how surveys work, and what “attitudes” really are.

Advertisements