language links, ling-anth links

Language links 5/1

Every Monday, I share some of what I’ve been reading in the past week.

Am I the only one who hears Aziz Ansari’s voice every time I see DoggoLingo?

As families evolve, we need new ways to talk about them: a thoughtful piece about complex forms of parenthood — including co-parenting, surrogacy, donor relationships, and so on.

Rachael Tatman looked at female and male used as nouns on Twitter. The results will surprise you! Well, no, they won’t — it’s all about defaults and markedness. So a female gets used a lot in general to talk about women – because male is the default. And a male mostly gets used about trans people, because that default man is cisgender. (Plus, female and male as nouns are dehumanizing, since they reduce us to biology.)

WordPress included me in a roundup of five essays on names and identity, and I was flattered — the other four are amazing.

South Africa just saw a milestone: the first dissertation in isiXhosa.

 

 

 

Advertisements
Standard

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s